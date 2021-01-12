SVB Leerink Downgrades Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.21.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $22.28 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.