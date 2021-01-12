Morgan Stanley Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LII. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.64.

Lennox International stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average of $273.38.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

