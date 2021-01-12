Credit Suisse Group Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $47.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.85.

LB stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth $6,688,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

