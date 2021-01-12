BidaskClub Upgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.14.
IT opened at $167.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $169.30.
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,316.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
