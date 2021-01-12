BidaskClub Upgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.14.

IT opened at $167.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $169.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,316.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

