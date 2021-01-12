Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Covey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:FC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a P/E ratio of -35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 196.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

