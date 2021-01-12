BidaskClub Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

GOL opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. The business had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

