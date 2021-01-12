Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08.

