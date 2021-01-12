Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 7.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.17. 426,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 487,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

