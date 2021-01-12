$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

