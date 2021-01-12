Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

FLGT opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $73.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

