Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.42.

ELY opened at $26.57 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 1,724,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

