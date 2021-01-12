CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Trading Down 8.8%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 11,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

About CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

