Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Up 1.1%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 488,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 660,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCNNF shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

