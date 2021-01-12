Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 21,400.0% in December

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 21,400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.53. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDIMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

