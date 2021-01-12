North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Maxim Group

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $309.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

