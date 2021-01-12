22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Shares of XXII opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

