Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.39 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

