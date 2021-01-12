Tata Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the typical volume of 1,313 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 156,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 247,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 975,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tata Motors by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 142,299 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

