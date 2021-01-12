Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.16.

CCEP stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $74,455,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,044,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

