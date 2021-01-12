STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

