Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

ALTG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

