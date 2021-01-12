William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of COLL opened at $21.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $732.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,069 shares of company stock worth $614,718. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

