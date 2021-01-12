Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

