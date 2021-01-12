Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
