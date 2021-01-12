McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.86.

NYSE MCK opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

