Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

