ValuEngine Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HARP opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.86. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,773,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.