AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASIX. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CL King raised AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.
ASIX opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.