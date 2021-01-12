AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASIX. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CL King raised AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

ASIX opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

