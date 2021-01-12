Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $7.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.07 on Monday. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.