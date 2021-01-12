Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post sales of $541.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.14 million and the highest is $546.77 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

