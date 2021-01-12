FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 179,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

