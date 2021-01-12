Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

HLUYY opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.