Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

