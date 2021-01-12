FY2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

OMF stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in OneMain by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 788,207 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $13,138,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of OneMain by 22,869.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 294,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

