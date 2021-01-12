Insider Buying: River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) insider Jonathan Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Shares of LON RIV opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

Get River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) alerts:

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.