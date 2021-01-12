Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Shares of COF stock opened at $109.31 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

