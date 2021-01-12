FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.87.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 393,912 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

