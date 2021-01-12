ValuEngine Upgrades Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.