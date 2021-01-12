Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 1.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roche by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

