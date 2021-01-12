SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to $34.50 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $17.38 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

