Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. Parkland has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.