Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.