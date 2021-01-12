CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Down 2.2%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.40. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company distributes and installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.