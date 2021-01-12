Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 2,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 68,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

