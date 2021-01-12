Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €126.10 ($148.35) and last traded at €126.90 ($149.29). 296,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €127.00 ($149.41).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAR1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.53.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

