Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Declines By 81.6%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 145,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.67.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

