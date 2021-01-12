iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $54.98. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.