Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VYMI stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

