UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the December 15th total of 167,600 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.