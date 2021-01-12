Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LNVGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lenovo Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

