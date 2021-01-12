Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of IIJIY stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.